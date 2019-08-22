Save on electricity and support animals in need

HOUSTON - Customers shopping for a new energy plan can save money and help local animals in need with Frontier Utilities.

Frontier Utilities is a retail energy provider, committed to providing low electricity rates for customers.

Most of their rates are fixed, meaning they have the same low rate all year around.

This benefits the consumer, especially during Houston’s hot summer months.

We like to say we provide electricity for less, and why pay more for the same, so we provide options for consumers here in Houston to meet their needs," said Paul Karem, Vice President of Sales with Frontier Utilities.

Frontier Utilities recently teamed up with the Houston Humane Society for a special promotion.

They will donate $75 to the Houston Humane Society on behalf of every customer, who signs up for a new plan, through September 2019.

To get in on this offer, customers can visit www.frontierutilities.com/HUMANE and use the promo code, “HUMANE.”

The donations help the Houston Humane Society find forever homes for displaced or abandoned animals.

For more information, call 713-714-6666.

This article is sponsored by Frontier Utilities.

