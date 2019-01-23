San's Amazing Animal Tale

HOUSTON - A good samaritan found this seven-month-old German Shepherd with deep wounds to her legs from a dog attack.

The kind person tried to treat the injuries with no luck, and ended up bringing the dog to the Houston SPCA for care.

The Houston SPCA’s vet team took over and treated the now-infected bite wounds, but eventually had to amputate a leg because the infection reached her joint.

San eventually found a new home and her new owner says she isn't limited at all by her missing limb, and she’s living a happy, pampered life with two other dogs and a lot of love.

This article is sponsored by Houston SPCA.

