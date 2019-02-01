Rose gold kitten looking for a new home

HOUSTON - Looking for a new furry member to add to this family?

This cute kitten is available for adoption at the Houston SPCA.

“Mia is four-months-old. She is still very much a little baby and she is such a love, this kitten, we’ve been playing with her in the green room and she’s having the best time," said Lisa Tynan with the Houston SPCA.

"Mia" is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and ready to go home with a loving family.

To learn more, log on to www.houstonspca.org.

This article is sponsored by the Houston SPCA.

