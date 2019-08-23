Rocker Chris Perez reflects on his life, music and what's next

HOUSTON - A passion for music is what started it all for Chris Perez.

The San Antonio native has played guitar for several famous bands throughout the years, including Selena y Los Dinos and Kumbia Kings.

The talented musician is back on tour, fronting his own band called the Chris Perez Project.

Back in 1999, the band won a Grammy for Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album. Their album was called, Resurrection.

He's now focused on what's next for them.

I want to get back out there on the road and create some new music, and there have been some projects that have presented themselves," Perez said.

A new documentary about his life and his own brand of hot sauce could be on the horizon for Perez.

Watch below to see him tackle a spicy foods challenge on "Houston Life."

The Chris Perez Project performs in Houston on Saturday, Aug. 23 at Warehouse Live.

Doors open at 8 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.