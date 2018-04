HOUSTON - Robbie Shoults shows us how to make his delicious and one of a kind margaritas in a mason jar!

Mason Jar Mayoritas

2 cans frozen limeade mix

4 cans of water

1 can tequila

1 can triple sec

2 limes

2 oranges

jalapeno for garnish

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.