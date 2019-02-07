Reliant showcases the latest in smart home technology

HOUSTON - From controlling your thermostat to turning on lights, the latest in smart home technology is making your life easier than ever.

Scott Burns, Head of Innovation and Customer Experience for Reliant, explains how new customers can get a Google Home Hub at no cost and free electricity all weekend long when they sign up for Reliant's new Truly Free Weekends plan.

"We've tried to integrate a lot of the Reliant features into the Google Home Hub, so they can maximize the value of the free weekends," said Burns.

To sign up or to learn more about Reliant's Truly Free Weekends plan, visit www.reliant.com or call 866-222-7100.

This article is sponsored by Reliant.

