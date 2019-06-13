Reduce those pesky signs of aging

HOUSTON - Don’t let wrinkles, crow’s feet and lines around the chin bring down your confidence.

There’s a new and improved beauty serum that promises to instantly reduce the appearance of your skin within minutes.

Lifestyle Expert Scott DeFalco stopped by with more information on the product that is changing the way you see yourself in the mirror.

It is a game changer!”– Scoot DeFalco, Lifestyle Expert.

Plexaderm is offering up to 50% off and free shipping for Houston Life viewers.

Call 1-800-923-7063 or visit www.plexaderm.com to get in on this special offer.

Sponsored by Sheer Science.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.