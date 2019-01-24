Reduce the signs of crow's feet, wrinkles and more

HOUSTON - Tired of always trying to cover up some of the key signs of aging on your face?

Scott DeFalco, lifestyle expert, explains how Plexaderm works on wrinkles, crow's feet and under-eye bags.

The shale rock is the magic behind Plexaderm.

"The molecules in that formula from the silicates as it drives into your skin, they're weaving together, they're tightening those problem areas. They're also lifting the crevices to give you a nice smooth looking surface," DeFalco explains.

Plexaderm is offering up to 50% off and free shipping to Houston Life viewers.

Call 1-800-923-7063 or visit www.plexaderm.com to get in on this special offer.

This article is sponsored by Sheer Science.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.