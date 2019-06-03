Reduce the key signs of aging in minutes

HOUSTON - Tired of dealing with wrinkles, crow’s feet and bags under your eyes?

There is a beauty product that promises to rebuild your confidence and make you feel younger in minutes.

“Here’s the secret with it, a little dab will do it. You don’t need a lot.” – Melinda McKinsey

Plexaderm is offering up to 50% off and free shipping for Houston Life viewers.

Call 1-800-923-7063 or visit www.plexaderm.com to get in on this special offer.

Sponsored by Sheer Science.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.