Recipe: Spiked velvet cupcakes

HOUSTON - Everybody loves cupcakes. And if you make a batch of cupcakes for the kids this holiday, save a couple of them for the grownups and just add spiked creamy frosting on top.

“It’s really fun, really easy frosting to make. Typically you put milk or water on your frosting, but we use whiskey for liquid,” said Elizabeth Harrison Cooper co-owner of Crave who stopped by Houston Life with this unique party recipe for spiked velvet cupcakes.

According to Harrison Cooper, “This recipe calls for 5 tablespoons of whiskey, but you can decide how much you want in there. You just don’t want it to get to thin.”

If you are one of the few people in the world who do not like red cupcakes, the cream cheese frosting works great for other treats. “This cream cheese frosting works great on a banana cake or a hummingbird cake,” said Harrison Cooper.



Spiked velvet frosting

Ingredients:

½ cup salted butter, softened

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 cups confectioners’ sugar, sifted

5 tablespoons whiskey

Directions:

Sift confectioners’ sugar into a bowl. With an electric mixer, beat softened butter and cream cheese until smooth. Add confectioners' sugar and whiskey and beat until creamy and smooth.

Recipe provided by: Elizabeth Harrison Cooper.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.