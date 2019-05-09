Raising Cane's gives $100,000 to Chuck Norris' Kickstart Kids program

Missouri City, TEXAS - Raising Cane's Founder and CEO Todd Graves makes it a priority to give back to the communities where his restaurants are located.

That's why he presented a $100,000 check to Chuck Norris' Houston-based organization Kickstart Kids this week.

"It's a great mentoring program," said Graves. "I'm just really proud to help support Mr. Norris."

With 37 locations in the Greater Houston Area, and more than 1,500 local employees, Graves said it's important to stay active in the Houston community.

In 2019, Cane's will give back more than $520,000 to organizations in the city.

Houston Life host Derrick Shore was there to see Chuck and Gena accept the check, and talk with Todd about his mission.

You can find more information on Kickstart Kids by clicking here, and you can find more information on Raising Cane's by clicking here.

Sponsored by: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

