Radio host Lauren Kelly officially joins Houston Life team

HOUSTON - KPRC 2's Houston Life is proud to officially announce the addition of Lauren Kelly to the team.

Lauren is a Houston native and a veteran in the broadcasting industry, chatting with Houstonians over the radio airwaves for almost 20 years. She's interviewed big names like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Lizzo and Justin Timberlake. But what she enjoys most is spreading the word about her hometown, covering stories about the people, food and things to do here.

She began contributing to Houston Life in 2016 as a guest on their "Trending Topics" segment and more recently has been filling in as a correspondent. She's taken viewers to the largest inflatable obstacle course in Texas, won a watermelon seed spitting contest, suited up to harvest honey from an active bee hive and stomped grapes like a champ at Festa Italiana. In her new reporter role, she will continue to find hidden gems and keep us laughing every day from 1-2 p.m.

When she's not on the radio, or on TV, Lauren is usually on social media, playing with her teeny-tiny dog Minnie or being the favorite aunt to one of her 5 nieces and nephews.

Lauren is up for anything, and KPRC is excited to add her engaging personality and extensive knowledge of the city to the show.

You can keep up with her adventures on her Instagram account, @KPRC2LaurenKelly.

