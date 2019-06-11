Q&A with singer-songwriter Sarah Grace

HOUSTON - Houston singer-songwriter Sarah Grace is on a nationwide tour. But before catching her live this Saturday at The House of Blues, the hometown girl answered some questions to get to know her better.

Question: What is your favorite class at school?

Answer: My favorite classes at school are of course of course my art classes, because I go to HSPVA (High School for the Performing and Visual Arts) for trumpet and I have the amazing opportunity to be a part of our school's symphony orchestra, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz I band. Academically speaking, my favorite subjects are in the humanities, so history and language classes. HSPVA has the most amazing teachers, so it makes it easy for me to love all of my classes.

Q: What shows are you binge-watching right now?

A: I'm on a national tour with my band, Sarah Grace and The Soul right now, so we've had plenty of long rides for me to binge watch. Right now, I'm in love with the "Gilmore Girls", and there's seven seasons so I'm pretty sure that will hold me over for the summer.

Q: What would be your dream musical collaboration?

A: My dream musical collaboration would probably be with Lady Gaga, Susan Tedeschi, Rachel Price, and so, so, so many other kick-butt women.

Q: What is your favorite song to sing in the shower?

A: My favorite song to sing in the shower is "Shallow" from "A Star is Born."

Q: What is the hardest part of being a singer?

A: The hardest part of being a singer is probably staying healthy. I had to be very cognizant of my health while I was on "The Voice," especially since I was in such close contact with all of the other contestants. Once one got sick, it was a domino effect.

Q: What is your advice to any young performer who wants to be on "The Voice"?

A: My best advice for any young performer who wants to be on "The Voice" is to listen to other singers and try singing what they're doing back to them. Find singers from many different styles that are all interesting to you and identify specifically what you like about them and then bring that into your performances. Stage presence is also a huge factor for being on "The Voice" because the stage is so large, and it's easy for it to dwarf the artist, so the artist has to be very active and careful about controlling the stage so that the stage doesn't control them.

To see Grace's full performance and music performance on our show, be sure to watch the video down below.

