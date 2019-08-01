Q & A with Nicole Buergers of Bee2Bee Honey in Houston

HOUSTON -

Nicole Buergers is a Houston Beekeeper and the owner of Bee2Bee Honey Collective. They provide beekeeping services and hyperlocal honey throughout Houston. Houston Life sat down with Nicole to learn more.

If somebody wants to start a backyard beekeeping in Houston, what is the first step?

The first step would be to take a class. There are many beekeepers including myself that have classes around town. You want to make sure that this hobby is the right hobby for you before you jump in. Learn what it’s going to take time wise, money wise, and what the hobby entails. Secondly, I would join a bee club. There are three local bee clubs in Houston. I’m on the board of the Houston Beekeepers Association, I’m a member of the Houston Natural Beekeepers Association, the Harris County Beekeepers Association, and the Texas Beekeeper Association. Then there are other educational events around town.

For people that are a part of your beekeeping collective, do they need to do this as well? What if someone just wants to host a beehive on their property?

I give people the option if they want just management or if they want mentorship. I prefer teaching because my goal is to create more beekeepers but the opportunity to host a beehive for, say a gardener, is a good opportunity, I’ll take it. Mostly I like to provide mentorship and help people learn how to do it. Hold their hand through the first tricky year and the harvest.

What are some common questions people have when they get their first beehive?

Mostly they ask, “What am I looking at?” You know, reading books and watching videos on YouTube it’s not the same as holding it in their hand and trying to determine what they’re looking at. They also are getting more in tune with their honeybees’ behavior. Like “What are they doing? It’s hot outside…” They’re going to act a little differently than when it’s cold outside, so just learning the day to day routine of the bees and all the different jobs they do inside and outside the hive.

What can a person do to help the bees if they don’t own a hive?

There’s a lot of things. The first is limiting the use of pesticides and herbicides on your lawn. Do not install a mosquito misting system because those hurt bees. Try something more natural like a bat house, lady bugs, or other natural pest control methods. Secondly, plant flowers, herbs, and trees. The bees have plenty to feed on here in Houston but we can always use some more habitat. Houston is a great place for bees, but it is very hot, so providing a water source for bees is one of the best things someone can do. A water source can be as simple as a shallow pan with some rocks or marbles or corks in it. Something so the bees can get a sip of water without falling in and drowning. Fountains, birdbaths, a bog garden, those are all great. Finally, if you do see a swarm or you’ve gotten bees into a structure don’t call an exterminator call a beekeeper. These people are professionals, this is what they do for a living. They can come and remove the bees and depending on the work you’ll have to pay them. But that’s one of the best things you can do is contact your local beekeepers association. You can support your local beekeepers by buying honey and other products and if you’re very serious consider beekeeping as a hobby.

You can purchase honey from their website and find a list of Houston retail stores providing Bee2Bee honey here.

