HOUSTON - From smoothies to pancakes and more, Mary Ellen Phipps with Milk and Honey Nutrition has unique ways to add pumpkin into your favorite recipes.

Click here for pumpkin yogurt dip recipe

Click here for pumpkin cheesecake smoothie recipe

Click here for pumpkin pie protein bites recipe

Click here for pumpkin pancakes recipe

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.