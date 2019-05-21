Protect your home from pests and devastating water damage

HOUSTON - You may have not noticed, but every home has unprotected emergency drain lines. They can be from an AC unit in the attic or a water heater, and they are a huge entry point for pest like termite, ants, wasps, ants, roaches, lizards or spiders.

To make matters worse, pests bring dirt daubers into your home, which can create a huge problem as a result of a clogged emergency drain line where water can't exit.

“Dirt daubers are a huge thing. We see them everywhere in Texas, and we have... high humidity levels, so there is water. They like to build their nest on damp dirt, so you’ll see them on the side of brick homes. They build that solid nest of dirt. Now, when the water tries to exit the home, it hits a blockage and it goes back,” said Tylor Nunn, from Modern AC Products, who stopped by our studio to show us a product to keep the pest out and protect your home from devastating water damage.

“It’s called The Dauber stopper and all it is, is an emergency drain line screen,” Nunn said about the revolutionary easy-to-install product that’s made Texas, designed to allow water to drain out, but keep pests out.

