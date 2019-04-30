It's 'thyme' to start your summer garden

HOUSTON - If you want to transform your outdoor space this season, the time to get started is now!

According to Nicole Burke with Rooted Garden, there are six main components to every kitchen garden.

Gravel at the base

Raised garden bed

Soil

Irrigation system

Trellises

Plants/seeds

When it's time to plant, make sure you don't dig too deep of a hole!

You want to dig a hole that's generally twice as wide [...] and the same depth as the neck of the plant. Don't bury the neck," said Burke.

To download the kitchen garden guide, and for more information on Rooted Garden, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.