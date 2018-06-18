HOUSTON - Summer has just begun, but if the kids are already bored, why not plan a picnic? From the games to the grub, event planner and mom of 2, Jennifer Harrup shares how to DIY the entire spread.

Mason Jar Strawberry Shortcakes

Ingredients:

1 can Pillsbury buttermilk biscuits

3 cups fresh strawberries

1/2 cup sugar

whipped cream

2 tablespoons melted butter

mason jar

Steps:

1. Heat oven to 375°F. Separate biscuit dough and dip tops and sides of each biscuit in melted butter, sprinkle with sugar. Place on ungreased cookie sheet and bake for 13-17 minutes of until golden brown. Cool for 5-10 minutes.

2. In a medium bowl, mix 3 cups of fresh strawberries and 1/3 cup sugar.

3. Time to assemble! Cut biscuits into circles that will fit into mason jars. Add Strawberry mixture to top and then add whipped cream. Repeat until you reach the top and seal your jar with the lid!

Picnic Style BLT with Peppered Balsamic Mayo

Ingredients

8 bacon strips, halved

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

8 slices of bread, toasted

2 cups spinach

1 tomato

wax paper

baker's twine

Steps:

1. Cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Remove and drain on paper towels.

2. In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, vinegar, pepper, and salt.

3. Spread peppered balsamic mayo onto both sides of bread, then layer bacon, spinach, and tomatoes.

4. Wrap sandwich in wax paper and tie with baker's twine for easy transport

