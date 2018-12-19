Petunia's Amazing Animal Tale

HOUSTON - Petunia is a bright, snuggly dog with a big personality.

She was rescued by a Houston SPCA cruelty investigator and diagnosed with a broken leg and fractured pelvis.

Petunia was treated for her injuries and recovered with a foster family.

This sweet dog is already mostly house trained at five-months and there’s no limit to what this little girl could become in her forever home.

For more Amazing Animal Tales, click here.

Sponsored by Houston SPCA

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.