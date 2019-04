HOUSTON - Meet Shiloh, a 7-month-old puppy looking for a cozy home.

She came from a home with too many pets.

If you're in search for a calm dog, then she is the right fit for a quiet home.

She is a little shy at first, but she does have some personality under there. - Lisa Tynan, Houston SPCA

This article is sponsored by Houston SPCA

