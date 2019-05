HOUSTON - We are so excited to announce that our very own Courtney Zavala has been chosen to moderate this year's Game of Thrones' panel at Comicpalooza 2019, here in Houston, with stars Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel!

"I am super excited about this," said Houston Life's co-host, Courtney Zavala. "I'm still sort of... pinching myself."

Watch the full video to learn how you too can join in on the Comicpalooza 2019 festivities.

