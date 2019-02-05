New tuition scale makes private school more affordable for local families

HOUSTON - Houston Christian High School is leading the way to make high-quality education more affordable and accessible to middle-class families in the Houston area.

"We've created an indexed tuition fund, which scales the tuition based upon the family's income, and by doing that we've become more missional, we serve our city in a way that resounds with these families," said Stephen Livingston, Head of School, Houston Christian High School.

To learn more or to schedule a campus tour, call 713-580-6020 or visit www.houstonchristian.org.

This article is sponsored by Houston Christian High School.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.