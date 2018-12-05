Houston Life

New treatment for excess or aging skin and fat

BodyTite and FaceTite melt away fat and tighten skin in trouble areas

HOUSTON - It's a revolutionary new treatment for anyone looking to remove fat without leaving behind saggy, wrinkly skin.

BodyTite and FaceTite are minimally invasive procedures that shape, tighten and lift without the scalpel or scar.

Dr. Forrest Roth, plastic surgeon, uses radio frequency assisted liposuction to melt fat in the face, neck, abdomen, arms, thighs and back.

He then tightens the overlying skin to give patients the results they are looking for.

“It’s essentially the surgical result, but without the scars, without the downtime, and the cost of surgery," Roth explained.

