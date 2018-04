HOUSTON - Youval Meicler with Texas Mattress Makers talks about the new technology and innovation that's going into mattress manufacturing.

Texas Mattress Makers has two locations serving the Houston area.

4619 Navigation Blvd in Houston

5026 East 3rd St. in Katy

For more information, call 713-341-6252.

Sponsored by Texas Mattress Makers.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.