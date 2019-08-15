Monks create massive sand mandala at Asia Society Texas Center in Houston

For their fifth consecutive year, Tibetan monks from the Drepung Loseling monastery will visit Houston for 5 days, creating a massive mandala.

Over the 5 days the monks will place millions of grains of colored sand into the construction of the highly symbolic mandala.

They're working at the Asia Society of Texas, and members of the public can come and watch for free.

Saturday, the monks will perform their Sacred Music Sacred Dance for World Healing ceremony.

You can find more information about the mandala here, and purchase tickets for the ceremony Saturday here.

