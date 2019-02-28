Mexican folklore, traditions highlighted at Rodeo Houston

HOUSTON - Ballet Folklórico Sol de México is a local dance group that continue the traditions of Mexican folklore.

This year, will be its fourth year performing as the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo celebrates “Go Tejano Day” on Sunday, March 10 and members stopped by our studio for a special performance and to talk about their group.

“Our age ranges from 5 to 25 within three groups: middle, intermediate and large,” said Alejandro Nuñez, one of the young members of Sol de Mexico.

