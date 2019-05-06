Melanoma Monday: 5 ways to reduce your risk of skin cancer

HOUSTON - The summer season brings warmer temperatures and more daylight, which means additional hours spent outdoors.

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and in order to reduce your risk, the Skin Cancer Foundation recommends keeping these tips in mind.

Seek the shade

Use a broad-spectrum (UVA/UVB) sunscreen

Cover up with clothing

Keep newborns out of the sun

Examine your skin head to toe, every month

1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, but the wonderful thing is we can see it, we can spot it and we can stop it," said Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Sherry Ingraham.

Dr. Ingraham recommends putting SPF 30 on your face every day before you leave the house.

To connect with Dr. Ingraham, and for more information, click here.

