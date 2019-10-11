Meet the featured artist for the 2019 Bayou City Art Festival Downtown

HOUSTON - Clifton Henri is an award-winning photographer and visual artist from Chicago.

He's showcasing his work at the 2019 Bayou City Art Festival Downtown on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12-13, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This is Houston's largest art festival, featuring 300 artists from around the world, representing 19 different art disciplines, with a variety of price points.

Over the years, this event combined with their spring festival has raised more than $3.6 million for Houston area non-profits.

