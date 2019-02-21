Meet the 'Bottle Babies' at the Houston SPCA

HOUSTON - Get ready for cuteness overload!

The Houston SPCA is preparing for an influx of baby animals by opening their Neonatal Baby Nursery.

These young animals, called 'Bottle Babies', still need to be bottle fed every 2 hours, 24 hours a day.

With a demand for feeding comes a demand for staff and volunteers to do the job.

To sign up, you can go their website and click on the 'Get Involved' tab.

All training and supplies will be provided by the Houston SPCA.

You can also help by donating supplies via their Amazon wish list.

And if you find a baby animal:

If you come across orphaned babies, first make sure they are truly orphans! If they have been left alone for more than a couple of hours, you can either bring them to our Admissions department during business hours and surrender them free of charge or call our 24-hour rescue ambulance at 713-869-7722. - HoustonSPCA.org

