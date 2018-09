HOUSTON - For Hispanic Heritage Month, Houston Life wants to showcase exceptional Hispanics who are doing great things in Houston. Like the very talented Mexican painter Cecilia Villanueva.

Her work is displayed in a Archway Gallery and she teaches art in public schools around the city.

She stopped by our studio to show us how her culture makes her art so relevant and also to give us a special art lesson on body movement.

