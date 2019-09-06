Meet Houston rideshare rapper Smitty Spread Luv

HOUSTON - This Houston-based rideshare driver is anything but ordinary.

Renard Smith Sr., aka Smitty Spread Love, serenades his passengers with original music during his rides.

"Most of the time I just play the music. I ask for permission afterwards," Smith said, with a laugh.

Smith said he hopes his music helps riders to decompress and forget about their problems.

"A lot of people feel that way when they listen to my music," he said.

Smith is from New Orleans, but lives in Houston with his family. He has four children under the age of six.

You can watch the video above as Houston Life host Courtney Zavala steps into the passenger seat, or get in touch with Smith via his Instagram, Twitter or SoundCloud accounts.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.