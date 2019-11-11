Meet an inspiring veteran helping fellow veterans with barriers to employment

HOUSTON - For many of our military veterans, finding civilian jobs after serving our country can be a challenge, but one local man is helping his fellow veterans with this task through Operation: GoodJobs, a program Goodwill started to assist post-9/11 veterans and their families with job training, financial strengthening and placement services.

His name is Jarios Courtney, and he stopped by the Houston Life studio with Barbie Parker, director of fund development for Goodwill, to share more details about this great initiative.

