Lunar New Year: The year of the pig

HOUSTON - “Red and gold are the two significant colors we usually have for the Chinese Lunar New Year because they mean luck, fortune and wealth," said Jenny Xi, senior department program manager at the Chinese Community Center, who stopped by our studio to share more traditions to celebrate Lunar New Year -- and even brought a popular fruit for the occasion: the kumquat.

“The kumquat means in Chinese a golden orange. So if you eat kumquats during Lunar New Year, next year you will have a lot of wealth,” said Xi, who invited people to the Chinese Community Center on Feb. 9 to celebrate the Annual Lunar New Year with Houston's Asian population.

“It’s the biggest one yet. We have all different kinds of food, performances all day and interactive crafts booths you can join,” she said.

For more traditions for Lunar New Year, see the video above.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.