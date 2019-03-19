Lose pounds on your lunch break

HOUSTON - The spring season officially starts tomorrow, which means the countdown to swimsuit season is on! If you have pesky problem areas you'd like to see disappear before summer arrives, Innovative Lasers of Houston has technology that promises to help.

"It emulsifies the fat cells, stimulates the collagen, the skin actually retracts. These arms are bendable and moveable, they can be placed in any areas," said CEO, Laura Alexis.

Innovative Lasers of Houston is offering a special for Houston Life viewers, call 281-888-3094 to receive six sessions for $1,200.

Plus, an additional three sessions free if you mention you saw them on "Houston Life."

This offer is valid for the first 100 callers.

Schedule a free consultation online at www.innovativelasersofhouston.com.

This article is sponsored by Innovative Lasers of Houston.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.