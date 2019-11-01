London prepares to host Texans this weekend for international game

LONDON - The city of London is gearing up for the Houston Texans to play their first game across the pond this weekend.

They'll play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wimberly Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 8:30 a.m. Houston time.

Signage started going up around the city on Wednesday, the same day our crews landed in the city, along with chairman and chief executive officer of the Houston Texans D. Cal McNair.

So, what are the locals saying about our Texans being in their city?

"It's massive, absolutely massive," said one person. "Everybody's talking about it."

"My husband watches it on Sundays," said another.

The game is one of four NFL games in London this season, and the 29th NFL game in London overall.

KPRC 2 Houston Life reporter Lauren Kelly is there to meet Texans fans and capture the excitement of the game.

