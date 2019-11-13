L.O.L. Monday through Friday with these 5 Houston comedy spots

Group of happy people watching funny movie in the cinema. Close up of faces.

HOUSTON - Not a weekend person? Maybe, you're simply tired of going to the same bars?

We compiled a list of Houston venues that offer more than a cold drink.

Here are some of our favorite spots:

MONDAY

Get rid of your Monday blues with Punchline Mondays at Axelrad. Located in Midtown, Axelrad holds weekly stand-up comedy shows at 8 p.m. There is never a cover, but they do encourage to show some love to their comedians with a tip.

TUESDAY

There is no secret when it comes to the Secret Group in East Downtown. A bar and performance venue, Secret Group offers, live comedy, music and everything in between. They offer comedy performances throughout the whole week, but you can join the stage every Tuesday at 12 a.m. with their open mic.

Tonight, #Houston! 3 chances to catch comedy starting at 8 pm + $2 Well 🥃 after 10 pm!

▪️8 PM THE HEADLINER SERIES: Jay Light (Comedy Central, HBO) #paywhatyoucan @DietJay

▪️10:30 PM TRASH FLAVORED TRASH #standupcomedy 🆓

▪️12 AM PASS THE MIC #openmic #twodollartuesday pic.twitter.com/1tKnJ1PeIr — The Secret Group (@SecretGroupHTX) November 12, 2019

WEDNESDAY

Spend your Humpday at Darwin's Pub on 33 Waugh Drive. Not only can you enjoy a laugh during their open mic at 8 p.m. but you will love some of their happy hour specials. If you have a four-legged friend, bring them along, all pets are welcomed.

THURSDAY

Next up, Avant Garden on 411 Westheimer. The bar and lounge has a plethora of nightly events, but make sure to swing by on a Thursday night for their weekly comedy show. The showcase features comedians in the city and sometimes from out of state.

FRIDAY

Finally, end your weekday at Houston Cider Co. in the Heights neighborhood. Not only do they provide a variety of delicious house-made ciders, but they also offer a comedy showcase from 8 to 9 p.m.

RECAP

Monday – Axelrad, 8–10 p.m.

Tuesday – The Secret Group, 8 p.m.

Wednesday – Darwin's Pub, 8 – midnight

Thursday – Avant Garden, 9:15 – 11: 15 p.m.

Friday – Houston Cider Co., 8 -9 p.m.

Go laugh your butt off.

