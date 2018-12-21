Local woman, lawyer warn of drunk driving related accidents over the holidays

HOUSTON - Along with the holidays can come an increase in drunk drivers on the road, and local attorney Willie Powell is encouraging Houston to be safe.

"It's a problem," said Powell. "It's an epidemic."

According to Powell, there were more than 10,000 deaths from drunk driving related accidents in 2016.

"That worked out to about one every hour, and that's just way more than what it needs to be."

Willie's client, Ashleigh Fielder, came on to Houston Life to share her story, and also urge viewers to use caution when on the roads this holiday season.

