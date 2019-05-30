Local veterinarians show their wild side on national TV

HOUSTON - For Dr. Lavigne, Dr. Ross and Dr. Blue, they never know what type of animal will be walking through their hospital doors.

A passion for animal care, these local veterinarians are showcasing their work and personal lives on Animal Planet's "The Vet Life."

The doctors recently stopped by Houston Life to discuss their lives on the show and also share a few pet safety tips.

People come in with anything, from a pet bearded dragon. All the way to a horse." – Dr. Diarra Blue, Cy-Fair Animal Hospital

