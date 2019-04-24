Local teacher wins the 2019 Elementary Science Teacher Award

HOUSTON - alliantgroup is the nation's premiere specialty tax services firm. They're based in Houston and they help businesses get the best incentives when filing their taxes.

In 2018 they've partnered with Houston Independent School District to recognize extraordinary teachers with the "Elementary Science Teacher Award."

There were six finalists, all of which were featured on Houston Life .

Today we met the 2019 Elementary Science Teacher Award winner Deidre Ricketts, the lead science teacher and facilitator of the STEAM Lab at Stevens Elementary.

I was just delighted, we had so many amazing teachers in H-I-S-D who teach science. When they said my name I was just honored and humble. – Deirdre Ricketts, Stevens Elementary Science Teacher

