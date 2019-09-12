Local cancer survivor shares her inspiring journey

HOUSTON - She's had 14 surgeries, endured 23 rounds of chemo therapy and has had more than 30 blood transfusions.

Eden was diagnosed with a rare bone cancer, so rare that she's the only known case in the entire world.

Her family was a source of strength for her during her treatments.

Eden is a survivor and shares her journey with others.

She's getting ready to go to Washington D.C. to raise awareness about the lack of funding for childhood cancer research and treatment.

September is childhood cancer awareness month, and KPRC is teaming up with B.I.G. Love Cancer Care in the fight to end childhood cancer.

B.I.G. Love Cancer Care is a 501(c)(3), non-profit, volunteer-based organization committed to providing necessities and personalized care to children with cancer and their families.

We give them new diagnosis bags, where we have socks in there, quarters for the laundry, full-size toiletries, things that don't mean that much to us, but for a family that is in that panic moment, that's everything," said Shannan Murray with B.I.G. Love Cancer Care.

If you are interested in learning more about how you can get involved by either donating or volunteering, visit www.biglovecancercare.org.

You can also support them by visiting "Go Gold" shop on www.KPRC2Shop.com. All sales benefit B.I.G. Love Cancer Care.

