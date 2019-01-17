Katy mentoring program trains students to complete the Chevron Houston Marathon

KATY - Sunday is a big day for a group of Katy ISD students.

They will finally compete in the Chevron Houston Marathon after training for more than a year with the Katy Students Run mentoring program.

"Ultimately, it's not really about achieving the half marathon, it's about achieving life setting goals," said KSR Instructional Coach Duff McClain.

Each student was hand selected by a faculty member, counselor or adminstrator.

"Kids who are disinfranchised, who aren't connected to other organizations... KSR goes out of their way to find those kids, identify them, put them through a rigorous applicaiton process to bring them into the program and then work with them over 19 weeks," said McClain.

To find more information on KSR, you can watch the story above, or visit their website.



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.