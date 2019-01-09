Jayleen's Amazing Animal Tale

HOUSTON - Jayleen was found living on the streets.

She came to the Houston SPCA in desperate need of care.

It appears as though the kitten had been spayed and released back onto the street despite her fragile health.

Luckily someone thought to bring the friendly kitten to the Houston SPCA where she’ll be given time to heal and gain weight before finding a permanent home.

