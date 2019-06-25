Japanese-style crepes come to Katy

HOUSTON - Eight Turn Crepe, the Japanese style creperie, just recently opened its doors in the new Katy Asian Town development.

Long Nguyen, who is a co-owner along with his wife Jennifer, explained the difference between a Japanese and traditional French crepe.

"The main difference is the rice flour that we use. It's 100 percent gluten-free. Also, the way that you see us assemble it, into a cone shape, is the main difference"

Nguyen and his wife were inspired after a trip to the Harajuku district of Tokyo, the place where the Japanese-style crepe cones originated, and decided to bring the concept back to Texas.

The crepes come in both sweet and savory flavors.

Nguyen says some of the most popular options are the strawberry nutella and the "crepe brulee," their signature crepe filled with creme brulee then torched for a sugary crust.

As for savory, Nguyen recommends "Eight Turn's Famous B.L.T." with avacado and added shrimp.

Houston Life correspondent Lauren Kelly tried her hand in crepe making from the pros in the video above.

Eight Turn Crepe is located at 23119 Colonial Pkwy Suite C-8, Katy, TX 77449

For more information you can check out their Facebook and Instagram pages.

