"It's the season of giving!" Jason Mraz makes holiday cards for Texas Children's Hospital

Mr. A to Z doesn't just tour to perform, but to give back along the way as well.

Ahead of his concert in Houston last week, Jason Mraz visited the Mix 96.5 Studios to make holiday cards for patients at the Texas Children's Hospital.

"It's Christmastime, and it's the season of giving," said Mraz. "There are so many people in this world who deserve acknowledgement, especially those who are stuck in the hospital at this time of year."

He had help making cards from students at Memorial High School, and even played a few songs for them.

