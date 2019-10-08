How you can get involved in the world's largest autism fundraising event happening in Houston

HOUSTON - Autism Awareness Month happens in the spring, but this fall there's a great way you can support the cause.

The Autism Speaks Walk is a fundraising event dedicated to improving the lives of people with autism.

You can start a team, join a team or come on your own. Houston's goal is to raise $377,100, and so far the fundraiser has raised $239,462.

Autism Speaks has funded nearly $150M, primarily in scientific grants, resulting in an additional $396M of publicly-sourced autism-related funding.

Today, 1 in 59 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with Autism.

Here's how you can help:

EVENT DETAILS:

What: Autism Speaks Walk

When: Saturday, October 19, 2019

Where: Lynn Eusan Park at the University of Houston

Schedule: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. mission moment and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m.

The 2019 Houston walk chair, Meredith Williams along with our very own KPRC channel 2 anchor reporter, Jonathan Martinez who will be emceeing the event, share their personal connections to the cause.

