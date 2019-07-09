How to shop online for a new A/C unit

Shopping online for a new A/C unit can save you time and money.

Erik Bryan, owner of newACunit.com, explains how his website helps customers find and buy the right air conditioning unit for their home.

The site also matches customers to local contractors.

And they sell name brand air conditioning units that come with a full manufacturer’s warranty.

I created newACunit.com about three years ago. And we, literally, are the only website in the nation where you can go on newacunit.com, answer three simple questions, and immediately be looking at equipment that fits your home and your situation,” Bryan said.

The information you need to get started includes your zip code, whether you need a split or package unit, the heat source and tonnage size.

After you set your preferences, then you can view your results, and select a preferred installation date and contractor.

The price you see on our website is the price installed, no gimmicks, no tricks, it’s that simple,” Bryan said.

Within eight hours, a licensed contractor will contact you to start the process of installing your new unit.

For more information, visit newACunit.com or call 1-800-NEW-UNIT.

Use the promo code “KPRCTV” to get $150 off a new A/C unit.

This article is sponsored by newACunit.com.

