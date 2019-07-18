How to find the right mattress for your sleep style online

HOUSTON - Texas Mattress Makers is making the process of shopping online for a new mattress easier than ever.

They now offer an online quiz to help customers determine which one of their mattresses would work best for their body type, comfort level and budget.

The quiz starts by asking users a series of questions about their sleep style, and uses those answers to filter out results, based on a customer’s specific needs and wants.

So you can get the same experience online as you would going into one of their showrooms.

We, online, have prepared an instrument that will get you as close as possible to the mattress that you need and want, and in our showrooms we literally fit you into the mattress, and we can show you every component, physically in front of you, what makes the mattress function, and in what manner," said Youval Meicler, president and owner of Texas Mattress Makers.

You can find the right mattress for your sleep style and budget by taking the online mattress quiz at www.texasmattressmakers.com.

Texas Mattress Makers has two convenient showroom locations to serve the Houston-area.

The Katy showroom is located at 5026 East 3rd Street.

The Downtown Houston showroom is located at 4619 Navigation Boulevard.

For more information, call 713-341-6252.

