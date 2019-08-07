How to enjoy a date night drinking bubbly at the Houston Zoo

HOUSTON - Say goodbye to summer, without the kids and surrounded by two great things - animals and adult beverages because After Dark “All About That Bubbly” is happening next Thursday, Aug. 15, and Lauren Wappler, from the Houston Zoo, stopped by the Houston Life studio to tell us all the reasons why you can’t miss this event.

“This event is only for adults 21 and up. It’s a fun girl’s night, maybe a date night with you and your significant other. Come out to the zoo to see the animals and have a taste of cocktails or two,” said Wappler, who is the public relations manager for the Houston Zoo.

Courtesy: Houston Zoo

One of the great things about the After Dark series is that patrons get to wander through the zoo because the animal exhibits are open until sunset.

Courtesy: Houston Zoo

“From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. you’ll be able to explore the zoo, see the giraffe, see the elephants. The see lion show, and then from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. we are all going to go to the reflection pool. We are going to have live music, have some champagne, enjoy the bubbly and have a party until 10 p.m.” said Wappler.

Courtesy: Houston Zoo

Tickets are $29 and include a free drink. And while you get a fun night out, every ticket purchased helps save animals in the wild.

The featured cocktail is the French 75 for all those bubbly lovers in town, but they will also serve champagne, wine and beer.

Courtesy: Houston Zoo

For tickets and more information for After Dark, you can call 713- 533-6500 or visit houstonzoo.org.

