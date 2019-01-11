How hormone therapy can help you look & feel younger

HOUSTON - Before visiting the Institute of Anti-Aging, Caroline was struggling with debilitating symptoms.

"I had symptoms of headaches, loss of hair, loss of my eyelashes/eyebrows. My skin was aging even though I was putting high end, department store, thousand-dollar creams on it," says Caroline.

Dr. Richard LeConey helped her find the hormone therapy that worked best for her.

For more information call 713-807-1000, or click here.

Sponsored by Institute of Anti-Aging

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.