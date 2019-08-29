Houston's own "Mattress Mack" shares his secret to success

HOUSTON - It all began with a dream and $5,000. Fast forward, nearly 40 years later and Gallery Furniture is still providing quality, made in America, furniture and mattresses to Houston-area customers with the promise to "save you money."

For owner, Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, the ability to work and serve other motivates him to come to work each day.

He believes, if you work hard, you will be rewarded for your work and will become successful in all areas of life.

He credits much of his success to having a supportive wife and family, wonderful employees and wonderful customers.

I feel a sense and an obligation to lead, and that's what I want to do, and I will be there, at that front counter, until the day I die and I'll die happy," said McIngvale.

The hometown legend lives by the motto, "grateful for everything, entitled to nothing."

He recommends everyone should get out there, find what they are passionate about and apply themselves to a job or career that will fulfill them.

